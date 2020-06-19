Joe Apu

World basketball ruling body, FIBA yesterday, launched #Sport4Recovery, a global campaign to encourage policymakers to safely re-open organised sport.

The project launched by a group of governing bodies and other stakeholders from across different sports is aimed at communicating with policymakers. The campaign aims to work with the scientific community to highlight the importance of sport for mental and physical health recovery as well as to mobilise athletes and sports fans.

Sarah Lewis, Secretary General of the International Ski Federation (FIS) and the Association of the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) said: “We believe that sport can serve as a role model for other sectors of society in demonstrating and promoting the organisation of safe and controlled activities and we welcome sports organisations and stakeholders involved in sport around the world to join our movement.

“After all, organised sport is already staged according to controlled procedures and comprehensive health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all involved.

“With the cessation of organised sport comes tremendous uncertainty presently for our sector, including the grassroots and youth development level, which has been shaped and grown over decades and provides a key societal function as well as an important economic impact contribution globally, nationally and in local communities,” added Patrick Comninos, CEO of the Basketball Champions League.