FIBA’S Foundation, the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) yesterday launched its new “Basketball For Good” digital platform. The Foundation uses the power of basketball to initiate positive social change globally, contributing to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
“Following our recent inclusion in the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, this is another aspect where FIBA is aligning with the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Agenda 2020 that endorses sustainability goals.”
Integrated into the FIBA. basketball website, the platform will showcase the di- verse Basketball For Good projects the Foundation runs globally. As part of the new platform, the IBF is also launching a “propose a project” form, enabling people to submit projects which require assistance that align with the IBF’s vision and mission around “Basketball For Good”.
