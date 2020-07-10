Joe Apu

World Basketball ruling body, FIBA on Thursday lifted the suspension imposed since March 13, 2020 on all on all its competitions.

According to FIBA, the lifting of the suspension followed the report of the last meeting of the FIBA Medical Advisory Group (MAG) which gave the green light for competitions to hold.

The restart of FIBA Competitions (Basketball and 3×3 Basketball) will be based on the adjusted calendar confirmed by the FIBA Executive Committee in April and the calendars for continental/sub-continental youth and club competitions approved accordingly by the Zone Boards, after consultation with the FIBA MAG.

The FIBA MAG also identified a number of best practices of professional leagues that have restarted their competitions recently and collected many health protocols.

In order to help National Federations and Leagues with the planning for the return of their competitions in the next months, in addition to the guidelines for the return to basketball published on May 26, FIBA will make available the collected national restart protocols to its members and will continue to provide advice through the FIBA Medical Commission. Compliance with the applicable decisions of public authorities alongside FIBA’s rules and guidelines is of paramount importance for the health and safety of our players, coaches, officials and fans.

FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis and communicate further updates in regard to FIBA Competitions regularly.