The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) is to organize a three-step Mentorship program for individuals across Nigeria.

The webinar training which in conjunction with the NBBF will be held via Zoom platform and is targeted at supporting all young elite players to attain their highest level on the court and increase the education among professional basketball players while supporting them in their transition to life after their basketball career.

According to the guidelines, interested trainees must be a retired professional player, recognised and respected by younger players, have a good command of English as well as be in good standing with the National Federation.

The mentorship program is in partnership with Talented Athletes Scholarship Scheme (TASS) which specialises in providing lifestyle support to athletes off and on the court.