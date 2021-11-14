By Joe Apu

World basketball ruling body, FIBA and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC are at daggers drawn over election into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF.

While FIBA in a letter dated 10th November, 2021 has given Nigeria until November 30 to conclude the election into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation or face sanctions, the NOC insists in a response dated 11 November, 2021 and signed by Banji Oladapo, its Secretary General and addressed to FIBA’s President and Secretary General, the NOC acknowledged there is indeed crisis and that a resolution of the crisis must be reached before elections are conducted.

FIBA’s warning was given via a letter dated November 10, 2021 and emailed to the NBBF President Musa Kida. The letter was signed jointly by the FIBA President Hamane Niang and the Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

