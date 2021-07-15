The Nigeria women’s senior Basketball national team, D’Tigress have been ranked 10th in the World in the FIBA Women’s Power Ranking for the Olympics, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The four time African champions were ranked 14th in February and 17th in March 2021 before rising to tenth ranked team in the world.

This is a morale booster for the African number rated team ahead of the 2020 Olympic where they will face USA, France and hosts Japan.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.