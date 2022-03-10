By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s senior men’s team, D’Tigers remains the best on the African continent, standing 22 in the world and this is according to the current FIBA ranking released Wednesday in MIES, Switzerland.

The ranking updated March 1, 2022 after the second window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as national teams from across the globe continue their battles for a spot in the 32-team field at next year’s spectacle to be staged in The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Other African nations following Nigeria on the ranking list are Tunisia second in Africa and 28 in the world; Angola is third in Africa and 31 in the World while Senegal and Cote d’ Ivoire are fourth and fifth in Africa and 33 and 41in the World.

The most recent World Cup 2023 Qualifying Window brought one movement in the top five. France swapped spots with Slovenia, going from five to No. 4 on the back of their two wins over Portugal – 94-56 at home and 69-56 in Portugal.

However, Team USA, Spain and Australia remain the top three teams with the biggest mover in the men’s World Ranking was South Sudan, who had a World Cup Qualifiers debut for the ages with wins over Rwanda (68-56), FIBA AfroBasket 2021 champs Tunisia (72-64) and Cameroon (74-68) in the window played in Senegal.