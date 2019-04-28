FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis, on Tuesday, was in the Chinese capital of Beijing, where he was appraised on how preparations are progressing for the biggest-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Mr Zagklis met with Mr. Gou Zhongwen, China’s Minister of General Administration of Sports, and Mr. Zhang Jiandong, Vice-Mayor of Beijing. The two officials also hold the highest-ranking positions in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Local Organising Committee (LOC), respectively, as President and Standing Executive President.

During the meeting, they covered a wide range of matters, including enhancing the promotion of the World Cup, maximising ticket sales for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as ensuring a unique experience for all participating players.

Mr Zagklis said: “I wish to thank Mr. Gou, Mr. Zhang and all of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Local Organising Committee for their hospitality. It is great to feel the commitment of the Chinese government and the city of Beijing to deliver the greatest FIBA Basketball World Cup ever, together with the Chinese Basketball Association and the eight host cities.”

Joined by Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) President Yao Ming, Mr. Gou shared with Mr Zagklis the status of the game in China, where it generates great participation numbers among the younger generation.

Gou indicated that China looks forward to enhancing its collaboration with FIBA by hosting more official international competitions and expressed his hope that FIBA will lend its expertise to put in place top level practices for various stakeholders in the game.

Zagklis stressed that FIBA’s presence in China will be felt beyond 2019.

“FIBA is strongly committed to China for the biggest-ever World Cup, of course, but, also, to build and leave a lasting legacy in the country long after the competition finishes in Beijing, on September 15.

We fully intend to help identify, nurture and train the top Chinese basketball talents – players, coaches, referees. This is the mission of the FIBA Basketball Academy in China and of the Mini World Cup activities across all eight host cities.”