The Federation of International Basketball Association has stated its intention of developing a stronger tie with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) under the leadership of Engr Musa Kida.

The body while recognising the landmark feat of the federation since it came on board in 2017 stated its intention in looking at ways to partner NBBF for more developmental programmes at the international and grassroots level.

The apex basketball body in a letter signed by its Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis and addressed to Kida congratulated him for bagging the 2019 Sun Sports Personality of the year.

Zagklis said, “We trust that this distinction will further encourage you into fully unfolding the immense potential of basketball in Nigeria, in close cooperation with FIBA Headquarters and the FIBA Regional Office in Africa.”

“Allow me to congratulate you, also on behalf of FIBA President, Mr Niang and FIBA Treasurer, Mr Weiss, on having been named 2019 Sun Newspaper Sports Personality of the Year recipient”, the letter stated.

Kida thanked FIBA President, Hamane Niang and his Executive for their renewed interest in Nigerian basketball.

“Unlike before, the world is taking note of our exploits. It is safe to say this is the golden era of Nigerian basketball and we are enjoying all the attention and accolades we are getting.”

Being unarguably the biggest brand on the continent, the federation said it is eager to form a partnership that will see the massive growth of the game in Nigeria and by extension Africa.

“With a natural physique made for basketball, the abundant human resources and talents in Nigeria, Nigeria should have been the hub of basketball development in Africa if we had started early.”

“We will look at areas where we can partner with FIBA in the short, medium and long term to ensure that we build on the recent successes we have recorded.”

Kida who is a member of the FIBA Finance Committee promised to continue doing his best to promote and develop the game in Nigeria while assuring the global body his continued support.

It would be recalled that before the NBBF masterminded both the men and women teams to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, FIBA at its 2019 World Congress in Beijing named NBBF as the federation with the Most Improved Women Team between 2017 – 2019 after winning back to back Afrobasket titles.