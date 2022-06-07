It has been confirmed that the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) refused the overtures of the Federal Government three times to resolve the crises rocking the sport in Nigeria.

In separate letters dated October 26, November 12 and November 17, 2021, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare extended invitations to FIBA to visit the country and mediate the crises.

On October 26, 2021 in a letter addressed to the Secretary General of FIBA-Africa, Mr. Andreas Zagklis, the Sports Minister noted that, “Nigeria as a country will be happy to receive and welcome a delegation from FIBA to look into the crisis in the NBBF, or recommend a possible solution and advice in resolving the crisis in the Federation.”

This was followed up with another letter on November 21, 2021 addressed to Mr. Hamane Niang, President of FIBA in which Sunday Dare, the Sports Minister, highlighted the following:

“I want to encourage FIBA to continue its correspondences with the Secretary General of the Federation in all matters, and would like to firmly assure you that Nigeria will continue to honour all her continental and International sporting commitments particularly its commitment with FIBA.

“Finally, I am extending once again the invitation which I made in the first and only letter to FIBA to urgently send to Nigeria its team to meet with the Basketball stakeholders. This I believe is standard practice and Nigeria Basketball must not be denied this opportunity.”

In the final letter of invitation to the FIBA President, Mr. Hamane Niang dated November 17, 2021, the Minister requested thus in his correspondence, “Finally, I once again extend my invitation to FIBA to visit Nigeria and mediate this situation at hand, or alternatively agree to a video conferencing meeting via Zoom at the earliest possible time.

