Signed by the FIBA President, Hamane Niang and Andreas Zagklis (FIBA Secretary), the letter stated that, “We hereby inform you that FIBA’s Central Board has approved a deadline extension for the celebration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) Electoral Congress up until 31 January 2022. In doing so, FIBA reiterates and confirms the contents of our letter dated 2 November 2021, including that FIBA will not recognise any changes to the NBBF’s statutes prior to the celebration of the Electoral Congress.

Regarding the participation of the national teams in the FIBA 2023 World Cup African Qualifiers, FIBA confirmed that the NBBF holds the obligation to manage the affairs of the national team independently and without the influence of third parties.