By Joe Apu

World basketball ruling body, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Central Board held its first virtual meeting of 2021 insisting on the need for COVID- 19 vaccination for athletes ahead of the basketball events of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Based on a report by the Medical Commission on the preparation of the new COVID-19 protocols for FIBA competitions, the Central Board stressed the importance of the vaccination of participants in basketball events where possible.

A comprehensive report was also published on the “successful” staging of FIBA Continental Cup qualifiers, which were held in February across 14 cities but did suffer some pandemic-related postponements.

A few games remain in 2021 Asia Cup qualifying, scheduled to be held from June 4 to 20, while the remaining 2021 AfroBasket qualifying matches are set to take place between June 15 and July 5.

Links between young players and the National Federation that developed them will be better protected, with player now not allowed to play for the national team of a country they transfer to until the age of 23.