As the world goes digital in its quest to reduce physical interactions, the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) in conjunction with National Federations have concluded plans to hold online certification courses for Coaches and Referees.

According to the latest circular, online courses for coaches will start on Monday, May 11, 2020 while for referees theirs will start on May 18 as the basketball governing body reorganises for the 2021 calendar.

Registration for the FIBA-WABC Level 1 candidates (Coaches and National Referees) that has already commenced through the NBBF Secretariat will end on Wednesday, May 6.

Online training for coaches will include 4 modules, which will last for a week while additional practical courses are scheduled for later dates as soon as physical activities resume globally. Training for upcoming referees aged between 21 and 31 years will also take the same format with list of successful applicants to be forwarded to FIBA by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.