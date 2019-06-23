Africa’s five representatives to the forthcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup in China have been challenged by the world basketball ruling body to rise to the occasion at the event.

Secretary General of FIBA World, Andreas Zagklis, threw the challenge to Nigeria, Tunisia, Angola, Cote d’ Ivoire and Senegal, while addressing the 17th FIBA Africa General Assembly yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel, Bamako Mali, noting that the expanded World Cup offers a great opportunity for Africa to showcase herself.

While praising the efforts and tenacity of the African representatives, Zagklis said the opening game between Cote d’ Ivoire and host China will be a big statement for Africa, and promised that the general assembly of FIBA will be in attendance to watch the game.

“The expanded World Cup that would see 32 teams play for the first time is one that makes FIBA very proud and, particularly, because Africa’s five representatives will be in action. We look forward to them taking up the challenge. They have been very exciting all through the World Cup windows, and everyone will be expecting great things from them.

“Off course, FIBA cannot forget in a hurry the spectacular performance of the Nigeria girls who beat Greece to reach the quarter-final stage of the Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain. They set a record and such surprises is what the world would be looking forward to at the World Cup.”