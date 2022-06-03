By Joe Apu

World basketball ruling body FIBA on Thursday formally threw out of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and has called up Mali as Nigeria’s replacement.

According to a release on fiba.basketball.com, the decision to replace Nigeria followed the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s inability to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

Additionally, the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years was taken into consideration.

“In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA’s request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government’s decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

“Given the multiple strict deadlines that cannot be postponed in order to ensure the successful staging of a major international event (visa procedures, schedules, ticket sales, accommodations, friendly games, preliminary rosters, flight tickets, accreditations, etc.) and to protect the integrity of the competition, the FIBA Executive Committee decided Nigeria’s withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed and that Mali, as the next ranked team from Group B of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, is invited to participate in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.”

FIBA will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course.

Meanwhile, FIBA Africa officials have visited Mali to convey the message of the world body.

