Joe Apu

FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, along with Connor Sports and Schelde Sports, FIBA’s official technical suppliers on Wednesday unveiled the custom-made courts and backstop units that will be used at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 across the host cities.

With 92 matches being played across Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Dongguan, international hardwood court market leader Connor Sports had produced each court.

All eight courts were branded with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 colours on the unique portable QuickLock wooden courts, the same product that the NBA and also the NCAA utilize.

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General said: “Premium quality equipment is crucial for the game of basketball. As FIBA, we must ensure that our players and referees are on the best court possible and our fans on both ends of the screen have a pleasant visual experience. We are very happy to continue these partnerships with Connor Sports and Schelde Sports and thank them for their contribution to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.