From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Igoche Mark, has promised to offset all the outstanding bonuses owed the Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigress, ahead of the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Serbia.

He also charged the team to do the country proud, emphasising that the new board of the NBBF has made their issue a top priority.

“D’Tigress, this is to wish you all the best as you go to make Nigeria proud once again in Serbia at the World Cup Qualifiers. Our prayers are with you, be rest assure that the New Face of Basketball has come to stay.

“We have heard your appeal and we are going to handle all your issues, all your outstanding, all your debts are going to be paid as soon as possible. We are working on it, but for now, please go make us proud,” Mark charged the team.

The House Committee on Sports had in November, 2021 mandated the Engr. Musa Kida-led NBBF board to pay the team 50,000 USD being outstanding bonuses and allowances owed the D’Tigress since 2018.

African champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria are in Group B alongside arch Continental rivals, Mali, while both France and China complete the group.