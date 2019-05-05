Reigning best ranked African team Nigeria will get a true test of their high profile performance when they face top flight basketball nations in the build up to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China later in the year.

According to very dependable sources in the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF nothing is being left to chance in ensuring that D’ Tigers are at their best form when they get to the World Cup.

Freethrow gathered from the schedule for the team that plans had been concluded for the team that has a 10-2 run during the African Qualifiers will test their agility and might against the Dominican Republic from 19th – 25th July and then head to Canada where they would play from 5th – 11th August before heading to Nigeria to play in front of their home fans from 15th – 19th August with matches against Tunisia which qualified after Nigeria for the World Cup.

The Coach Nwora tutored side would then head out to China for an international tournament in China from 21st – 26th August, involving other qualified teams for the World Cup.

These planned matches according to the vice president of the NBBF, Babs Ogunade is to ensure that players get a chance to prove their worth in earning a place in the national team for the World Cup.

“The talent base of players is huge and the technical crew wants the best to represent the country. Every camping will go a long way to help the coaches in selecting the players that would play at the biggest stage.”

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is billed to hold in China from 31st August – 16th September. Nigeria is drawn Group B alongside Argentina, Russia and Korea.