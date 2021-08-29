By Joe Apu

Nigeria will on Tuesday know her opponents as FIBA holds World Cup 2023 qualifiers draws at Patrick Baunmann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The draw ceremony marks the tip-off as teams try to successfully navigate their way on the road to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 set to take place in 2 years in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

The 2023 edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup marks the first time multiple countries will host this showpiece event.

Continuing with the new era of FIBA event qualification implemented for the 2019 World Cup, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 competition system is comprised of six windows played over 15 months across the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

Each qualification window lasts nine days, with the windows running from November 2021 to February 2023.

Africa will have 16 national teams vying for 5 spots in the World Cup.

As hosts, the Philippines and Japan have automatically qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Both teams will play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers first round and second round, advancing to the next phase having automatically qualified.

