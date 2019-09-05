Joe Apu

Nigeria’s D’Tigers ended their preliminary round game with a 108-66 points win over South Korea to move within picking a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, courtesy of being the best African team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

It was a spirited fight from Nigerians that inspired their first win at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in a one-sided Group B tie yesterday at the Wuhan Sports Center.

Four players recorded double digits, as D’Tigers returned to winning ways in a convincing performance that saw them got closer to a possible qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Michael Eric dropped 17 points and was one rebound away from a double in his best game at this competition so far, with these figures earning him the prestigious TCL Player of the Game.

Ike Diogu showed great character in the paint on both ends of the court to limit Korea’s Ra Guna to just eight made field goals out of 18 attempts. Diogu scored 16 points and made six rebounds on his part.

Chimezie Metu and Ben Uzoh added 15 and 10 points in that order to restore dignity in the Nigerian camp, following their near losses to Russia and Argentina earlier.

His leadership in the paint came in handy for Nigeria. Nigeria netted 50 points in the paint as compared to Korea’s 18 or rather Ra’s individual 18. No other Korean player managed to convert in the paint.

The Nigerian bench contributed 63 of the team’s 108 points to get them to the triple digit club at the World Cup.