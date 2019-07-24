Joe Apu

Nigeria national men basketball team, D’Tigers on Monday got a boost ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup billed for August 31-September 15 in China when NBA draftee Josh Okogie declared that he will play for his country’s national team.

Okogie took to Twitter to announce his decision late Monday. “It is with great pride that I want to announce that I will be representing my country, Nigeria, in the World Cup this year in China!”

His decision has set Twitter on fire as many of his fans expressed happiness at his decision and declaring to support Nigeria all the way in China.

The shooting guard, who on June 21 was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft as 20th overall pick, said the decision to play for Nigeria is borne out of patriotism. Okogie entered the starting line up of Timberwolves averaging nearly 22 minutes a game on the season.

He is on the list of 44 players called up by Coach Alex Nwora for the World Cup.

His presence. on the team brings added advantage to D’ Tigers as he will add pace and directions alongside fellow NBA star Al-Farouk Aminu.

He might have been unknown after being selected 20th overall, but he changed that quickly.