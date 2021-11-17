By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s squad list for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers due to hold November 26-28 is yet to reach the FIBA Africa Secretariat in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.

The situation may not be far from the ongoing political crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

According to the fiba.basketball site which released the preliminary lists of teams for the qualifiers, only Nigeria is yet to submit a list for the event billed for the city of Benguela, Angola where they will open their quest for their places in the upcoming 32-nation FIBA Basketball World Cup to be staged in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines

The first window of the African Qualifiers will run from November 26-28.

Group A comprises Cape Verde, Mali, Nigeria and Uganda while teams in Group C include host Angola, Central African Republic (CAF), Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea.

Groups B and D will begin their African Qualifiers campaign in February.

The teams that finish in the first three places of each group will advance to the Second Round of the Qualifiers to be played later next year.

