By Joe Apu
Nigeria’s FIBA World Cup African qualifying game started on a losing note as the former AfroBasket Champions fell 79-71 to outsiders Cape Verde in the opening game in Benguela, Angola.
Returning D’ Tigers captain Ike Diogu led the floor for Nigeria scoring 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist same as Keith Omoerah but it was Anderson Correia who had the most points of the day with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in a game that had the quarters ending 18-20, 16-15, 17-20 and 28-16.
Nigeria’s team was hurriedly assembled by the Sports Ministry and is coached by former Nigerian international Julius Nwosu and assisted by Rivers Hoopers Coach Ogoh Odaudu.
