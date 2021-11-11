By Joe Apu

Former D’Tigers Coach, Sani Ahmed has raised concerns over Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming first window of the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers billed for November 26-28, 2021 in Angola.

Coach Ahmed who is also head coach of Kano Pillars Basketball of Kano told Daily Sunsport from his base that it is a matter of national importance that Nigeria is present in Angola.

“Kano Pillars are currently in practice and getting set for the Final 8 in accordance to the letter sent to us by the Secretary-General of the NBBF but aside from this, I am also concerned about the men’s national team being in Angola. It’s important that Nigeria does not miss out on the qualifiers given our pedigree.”

He noted that whoever is taking charge of the Final 8 must also have in mind that the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers are around the corner.According to the calendar for the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers, Nigeria is billed to play the opening game against Cape Verde Islands at the Benguela arena. Nigeria is drawn in Group A alongside Mali, Uganda and Cape Verde.

