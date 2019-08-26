The sponsor of the Nigeria Women Basketball League, Zenith Bank has charged the country’s men basketball team, D’Tigers to go all the way in the FIBA men’s World Cup, which starts on August 31 in China.

The coach Alex Nwora tutored side, which has been in camp since July 7th, and currently taking part in the Peak Invitational International tournament, which started on August 22, and ends August 27. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu said it was important for the country to make impact at the World Cup.

Onyeagwu said: “We have followed the progress of the team, D’Tigers in the past months and we are urging them to make Nigeria proud in China.

“World Cup is a competition involving the best players in the world and so, our players must double their efforts to excel. The country is now big in basketball and so the reputation should get better after this event.

“D’Tigress did well at the World Cup last year and we charge D’Tigers to try and do better in China.”

At the forthcoming FIBA World Cup, Nigeria will compete for honours alongside Russia, Argentina and Korea. D’Tigers’ first match is against Russia.