By Joe Apu

World basketball ruling body, FIBA has reacted to the letter of withdrawal written by former Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF) Mrs. Olabisi Afolabi informing the governing body of Nigeria’s decision.

In a letter dated 18 May 2022 and signed by FIBA’s Head of Legal Affairs, Jaime Lamboy, the body reminded Nigeria of the consequences of having the country “take a break from all international engagements for two years and enabling an Interim Management Committee to run the affairs of basketball in Nigeria.”

While stating that Nigeria may not return to its fold until 2027 if they withdraw from international competitions for two years as being proposed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, FIBA added that Nigeria will also miss out of the 2024 Olympic Games as well as the 2025 World Cups for the male and female teams as well as the Afrobasket.

The letter from FIBA which was addressed to the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida and Olabisi Afolabi also requested confirmation if truly Nigeria is bidding bye-bye to international competitions for two years pointing out that the NBBF of its obligations to manage its affairs with no influence from third parties, as per FIBA General Status.