Two Nigerians have been appointed by the FIBA Africa zone 3 board to serve for the 2019 – 2023 term in office.

Engr Musa Kida was nominated to serve in the capacity of the FIBA Africa zone 3 as Vice President, while Joseph Apu was confirmed as Administrator.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation President, who was nominated by the federation’s delegates to the 2019 Zone 3 congress in Cotonou, Benin Republic was confirmed by the General Assembly.

The Nigerian duo of Andrew Isokpehi and Oni Afolabi (board member) unanimously nominated Kida to assist the zonal president, Col. Sam Ahmedu (rtd) after the position was zoned to Nigeria.

Kida, who was formerly the Secretary General of FIBA Africa Zone 3, was recently appointed into the Marketing and Finance Committee of FIBA.

Meanwhile, one of the foremost Nigerian Basketball journalists, Joseph Apu had also been appointed as the Executive Administrator of the zone.

Their appointments are with immediate effect and will run till 2023.

FIBA Zone 3 consists of Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic.