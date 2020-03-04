Airtel Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to urgently deal with the menace of vandalism, insecurity and insurgency, otherwise the current spate of dropped calls experienced by some telecommunications consumers would continue.

Speaking yesterday at a media briefing in Ikoyi, Lagos, the director of corporate communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, noted that the declaration of telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure by government would go a long way in helping to safeguard telecoms infrastructure, as Airtel alone recorded 1,022 cases of fibre cuts between July 2019 and February 11, 2020.

According to him, 405 cases of the fibre cuts were as a result of road rehabilitation activities by construction workers, while 617 cases were due to vandalism.

Oparah, therefore, pleaded that government should come to the aid of telecoms operators as these activities result in dropped calls, poor network quality, network congestion and poor user experience for telecommunications subscribers across the country.

He also urged the federal and state governments to hasten the approval process for right of way for fibre deployment as well as quicken the Environmental Impact Analysis (EIA) approval process, noting that these actions would help solve the problem of network congestion and network failure.

Also speaking during the briefing, the Vice President, Network Operations, Airtel Nigeria, Dr. Adedoyin Adeola, lamented that telecoms installations across the country are repeatedly vandalized, stolen, bombed and destroyed with reckless abandon, creating myriad of problems for the network operators as well as the telecommunication consumers.

“Telecoms operators are plagued with so many problems ranging from security issues to illegal signal boosters. While a network provider is working hard to restore a fibre cut due to vandalism or activities of road construction workers, it also has to deal with illegal signal boosters, which interfere with network quality and operated by unlicensed operators.

“Then, all operators would have to wait endlessly for Right of way approvals, EIA approvals and other approvals. Also, telecoms installations are huge targets for thieves who cart away with inverter batteries, generators, diesels in addition to the other daily and long standing problems of multiple taxation, community issues and all,” he said.