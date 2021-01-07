By Gilbert Ekezie

A homoepathic medicine practitioner has assured that he would remove any type of fibroid within 12 days, without going through surgery. Fibroids are among the diseases that gives the sufferer course for concern due to its effects. And, the blood sucking disease takes a lot of time and money to be treated.

Medical Director, Progobia Specialist Homoepathic Medical Services, Lagos, Dr Precious Obia, also said that Homoepathy can handle infertility, cancer, stroke, diabetes, piles, high blood pressure, heart, liver and kidney diseases, sickle cell anaemia, appendicitis and other kind of diseases without delay.

He said many civilized countries of the world have accepted homoepathy and inculcated it into their primary health care delivery system, while some third world countries, like Nigeria have not done so.

“In some countries, homoepathy is included in their medical curricular, where you see orthodox medicine and homoepathic students studying in their various faculties. All of them operate together and aligned into the country’s primary health care delivery. But is quite unfortunate that Nigeria is very unable to do that.”

On who supervises homoepathic medical practice in Nigeria, Obia said, the power to do so was given to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), in 1992 by decree 78, but it was discovered that they were not capable to do so, and that led to Federal Ministry of Health, calling a conference at the Yar-Adua Centre, Abuja of all homoepaths, in conjunction with MDCN few years ago, to form the National Complimentary and. Alternative Medicines of Nigeria (NACAMA) and incorporated the acupuncturists, menaturiopaths, homoepaths, ostiopaths and cameopaths. “Presently, we have a representative in the Ministry of Health, but what homoepaths need is not to join us with other forms of

alternative and complimentary medicine, but a complete body, board or ministry of our own like it is done in many countries of the world, where homoepathy is highly recognized and incorporated into the medical curriculum, and homoepaths are part and parcel of the medical delivery. We need the portion of the Federal budget for the health ministry, the National Health Scheme programme should also be extended to us.”

He further explained that if homoepathy can totally remove high blood pressure of 36-50 years, abrogate issues of difficulty in child bearing, handles the problem of low sperm count, remove fibroid within 12 days with guarantee, treat cases of poison, asthma, diabetes, pile, liver, kidney and other type of diseases permanently, there is no doubt that it is more recommendable. “People write and say a lot against homoepaths, but the truth is that homoepathic medicines have more advantages than many other forms of medicines. It is effective and affordable.”

The homoepath therefore called on the Federal Government to come into homoepathy and check and modernize its reaserches, treatments, principles, doctrines and training for the purpose of inculcating it into the Nigerian University system.

“I learnt that one of the Nigerian Universities and popular College of Health Technology are now training homoepaths. But more of that are needed because homoepathy is a very important form of medicine which needs not to be neglected at all.”