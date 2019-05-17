Eugenia Ekwesi

Becky starred at her mirror, watching every curve of her body. She had recently gained a few pounds, which Edgar found attractive.

Becky chuckled and put a finishing touch to her makeup. She picked a bag to match her clothes, checking her look in the mirror for the last time. There was no flaw, so she stepped out of her apartment for a dinner with Edgar, her heartthrob.

It did not take her long to locate Edgar when she walked into the Federal Limousine Hotel at Lekki Peninsula, Lagos. Edgar embraced and led her to her seat. “You look gorgeous,” he said as she sat down. “My charming lady, what’s the secret of your beauty?”

Becky felt flattered. Edgar was generous with compliments, she thought. He knew the right words at any given situation, and possessed the magic to make anyone in his company happy.

“Oh! Thanks, you look handsome and striking, too.”

“That’s quite agreeable,” Edgar said.

They laughed.

As soon as they were done with dinner, Edgar held Becky’s hand and said, “My love, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.” Becky looked downcast at once. Edgar assumed the news had stunned her. “I will like you to meet my parents,” Edgar continued.

Becky gazed at him without uttering a word. Everything seemed too fast and she couldn’t slow them down. She pulled her hands away from his.

“Give me some time,” she muttered, looking away.

The lovely atmosphere gave way to an uneasy one. Edgar asked if anything was the matter.

Becky stood up as she began to say

“I can’t …”

“Don’t say another word,” Edgar interrupted her, anxiously.

Becky looked sullen but Edgar, in his quick witted manner, turned the table around and in a short while they were laughing at each other’s jokes.

Afterwards, Edgar drove her home. Just before she got off the car, he said, “I will pick you up tomorrow by 6:00 p.m. to meet my parents.” He got down, opened the car for her and gave her a hug.

As Edgar drove away, Becky stood rooted to a spot for a long while. She looked miserable and lacked the strength to move on. Finally, she staggered into her apartment looking quite beside herself.

Edgar was at her doorstep right on time. She invited him into her apartment.

“There’s something I’ll like to tell you, Edgar,” she said.

Edgar drew closer, squeezed her hand, and told her that there was no need for any disclosure. He assured her that his parents were pleasant and would not find faults with her. He assured her that he adored her and said he knew she felt the same way about him. That, he said, was all that mattered to him.

She smiled at him, and he drove off. Becky forgot her worry for the moment.

Edgar ushered Becky into his parent’s house. Becky was overwhelmed with the exquisite living room. She savoured the expensive and beautiful setting.

Mr. Brian and his wife, Debbie, Edgar’s parents, were holding hands in the living room when Edgar and Becky arrived. Edgar introduced her to them.

His father did not say much. But his mother seemed impressed by Becky’s beauty and poise. His mother’s only wish was that her only son should give her grandchildren.

Edgar was tickled when she told Becky, “You look splendid, my daughter.”

Becky thanked her. But she kept wondering why Mr Brian looked familiar. “I will like to have a chat with Becky,” Mr Brian requested that his wife and son should leave them for a while.

Edgar looked at Becky reassuringly before he went into the inner room with his mother.

”Have we met before, young lady?”

As soon as he said that, Becky glanced at him.

She recognised the voice.

“It can’t be you!” she exclaimed.

“Do you know me?” Mr. Brian asked.

Becky stood frozen.

“How can this be?” she asked.

Mr. Brian became confused.

“Young lady, kindly explain. I think I may have seen you somewhere,” Becky began to shake. Her hope of living a loving life was melting away. She could not believe life could be so cruel.

Becky shoved her fear aside and confronted Mr. Brian,

“I am the twelve year old girl you raped long ago.”

Mr. Brian shrank, jumped to his feet and begged her to lower her voice. Then, in confusion, he cried, “Christ!

The girl next door?”

“Yes, I am the girl who lived next door to you at Surulere before you became a big man. I am the girl you never bothered to care for after you ruined me and made me lose my womb. I am the one whose elder sister never believed was raped. I am the one who suffered all the humiliation because you denied your wicked act and went on as if you had no soul. I am the girl who suffered because my parents felt disappointed and rejected me. I am the one who became scared to love. And now, as soon as I found the courage to love again, the monster who destroyed my life appears from the pit of hell once again.”

“Please, don’t disclose this to my family. We can sort this out. But you can’t marry my son, because you don’t have a womb. Please, don’t do this to me. He is my only son.”

“What!” Becky screamed.

Edgar and Debbie rushed into the living room at the sound of Becky’s voice. Edgar hurried over to Becky who was sobbing and held her in his arms while Debbie tried to find out from her husband what transpired between them.

Mr Brian was mute and panicky. Becky told Edgar to take her home. On their way home, Edgar made efforts to find out what happened, but Becky kept mum. Becky did not wait for Edgar to open the car for her. She hurried into her apartment and locked the door behind her.

In the following days, Becky avoided Edgar’s calls and visits. Then, one morning, Edgar’s mother visited her. Debbie entered her living room and sat down. “I want to make this brief,” she announced.

Becky waited calmly.

“Please, leave my son alone,” her voice pierced the cold morning.

“My husband has told me everything. You can’t marry our son, please. I can give you anything you want but not my son. Please don’t destroy the peace in my home.”

Becky burst into tears as Debbie stormed out.

Becky crumbled. She sat in a corner of the living room shivering, until her friend, Charlotte, came to check her up at noon, because she was not in her office and did not take her calls.

Becky was in a bad shape. She was staring into space, tearful, mumbling to herself and tugging at her hair in depression. Charlotte chartered a taxi and moved her to the hospital.

Charlotte contacted Edgar, but, on his arrival, he was not allowed to see Becky, because the only coherent statement she made to the doctor was that she did not wish to see Edgar.

Charlotte listened in shock while Edgar explained to the doctor what transpired between Becky and his family.

Charlotte wept. She wept her heart out for the girl who lived next door to a monster.