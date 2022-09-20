From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of its efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Child’s Rights Act, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State Chapter, has rescued a seven-year-old girl who was being assaulted by her aunty in the state.

According to investigations the child (name withheld) had been severely flogged with a knife by her guardian, prompting neighbours to tip off FIDA to come to the child’s rescue.

Findings indicated that two representatives of FIDA in the state, Mrs Ottah Ebimiete and Mrs.Muna Spiff, lodged a complaint with the police as part of steps to rescue the child.

Sources close to FIDA said upon investigations it was discovered that the aunty had just delivered a child which slowed down the process to reunite the child with her biological mother.

Eventually in a short ceremony in Yenagoa, the child was handed over to the grandmother who came from Imo State so that she could be reunited with her mother.

The Chairperson of FIDA Bayelsa, Mrs Deme Debra Pamosso, reiterated the prominence of Child Rights noting that everyone must be involved to protect children from assault and abuse.

The FIDA has also ensured a 17-year-old girl was reunited with her biological parents after her purported guardian refused the parents custody of the child.

It was gathered that initially the parents agreed that she undergoes training in business but along the line the person training her took her out of jurisdiction without the consent of the parents.

FIDA got wind of the matter and sent a petition to the Bayelsa State Police Command which stepped into the matter to secure the release of the child.

Also at a ceremony in Yenagoa, FIDA ensured the release of the child to her biological parents for her to return to school.

It cautioned the parents and the perpetrator against violating the Child Rights Law of Bayelsa and also counselled the child.