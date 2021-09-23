By Lukman Olabiyi

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has said that the inauguration of its branch in Ikorodu, Lagos State, will step up campaign against rape, child abuse, human trafficking and other social ills affecting women and children.

FIDA chairperson, Philomena Nneji, said: “There have been increase rate of the incidences of all forms of violence in different communities in Lagos, especially gender-based violence, harmful traditional /cultural practices that are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“Members of the community here face a lot of challenges in accessing FIDA Nigeria, Lagos State branch office at Makoko area of Yaba. Although it has always been very tedious and challenging to access this community for programmes. It is interesting to note, however that, notwithstanding the long distance, FIDA presence, through its activities, have been impactful and member of this community can attest to that.

“FIDA is always overwhelmed by large number of distress calls by victims of violence, who cry over the phone and complain of distance. This calls for serious concern, it calls for worry.

“Members of new branch should protect and guard the image of our reverend organization jealously. I, therefore, advice with critical emphasis on the need for total commitment to the pro bono service and respect for constituted authority, both at the National and branch levels.”

National Publicity Secretary, Eliana Martin, said: “Our core objectives include to promote, protect and preserve the rights and interest of indigent and vulnerable members of the society, especially women, children and persons with disabilities.”

FIDA Country Vice President (CVP), Rhoda Previal Tyoden, charged the new branch on the core values of the association, which are: transparency, accountability, teamwork, integrity, mutual respect, commitment, service and non-partisan.

Chairperson of the branch, Abimbola Obaseki, expressed readiness to serve and to take campaign against any form of violence against women, children, youths and people living with disabilities to all the nooks and crannies of Ikorodu’s environs.

Vice Chairperson, Fadahunsi Alero Henrietta, regretted that the few victims of drug abuse with understanding of their rights are scared of stigmatization and threats from the perpetrator.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Esther Anayo, said: “For any society to enjoy peace, we must stop violence and find better ways to communicate effectively with respect.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.