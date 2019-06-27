Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Edo State chapter, yesterday, restated it determinations to sensitise citizens of the state, especially women and the girl-child, on the effect of drug abuse.

It also expressed it resolve to fight all sorts of sexual violence against children just as it called on women and children to speak out when they are being molested.

FIDA Chairperson, Iryn Omorogiuwa, said this in Benin while marking this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs, with the theme: “Health for Justice. Justice for Health.”

While encouraging students to speak up and stay away from substance abuse, she noted that laws have been enacted to address sexual violence and they will never relent in the fight against the prevalent problems in the society.

Omorogiuwa said as part of efforts to fight against the menace of sexual violence and drug abuse, they have embarked on awareness programme to selected schools to educate pupils and students.

She, however added that concerted efforts from health and justice institutions will help to proffer solution to the menace currently ravaging the society.