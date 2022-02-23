Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to actively support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to achieve its goal of $200 billion in Foreign Exchange (FX) repatriation from non-oil exports over the next five years.

The Executive Director, Northern Businesses, Fidelity Bank Plc, Hassan Imam, made this known on Monday in Kano at a workshop for exporters and investors on the implementation and opportunities in the new CBN RT200 FX Policy.

Imam stated that the financial institution would not relent in its efforts to bridge the knowledge gap in the non-oil sector space by facilitating the necessary processes and documentation for the new policy, with the goal of increasing FX repatriation through exportation. The CBN had unveiled the RT200 FX Programme on February 10, 2022, as part of measures to reduce the increasing demand for foreign currency by importers, which frequently puts excessive pressure on the exchange rate.

With the implementation of this policy, the CBN has stated that the supply of foreign currency to commercial banks will cease by the end of 2022, while investors will be able to generate forex through the RT200 FX program template provided to strengthen commodity exports. The Regional Bank Head, North West 1, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mannir Ringim, re-emphasized the bank’s readiness to support government’s economic imperatives to boost revenue in non-oil sector of the economy.

“As you know, Nigeria is currently an import-dependent economy with so much pressure on our currency and the source of revenue as a nation is petrol dollar. So, the initiative of the CBN is to leverage on our non-oil products especially in agriculture like hibiscus flower, cashew nut sesame and many other products for exports.

“Now, Fidelity Bank wants to remain the exporters’ bank of choice not only by providing finance but by helping exporters in bridging the knowledge gap in exporting their commodities. We are committed to this initiative to improve our economy, reduce pressure on local currency and provide an enabling environment to grow the non-oil sector to also create massive job opportunities”, Ringim explained.