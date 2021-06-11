Fidelity Bank Plc has concluded a 2-day capacity building training programme for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Abuja. Themed: ‘Strategic Leadership & Interpersonal Skills Development for Fidelity Bank SMEs and Clients’, the event took place from Tuesday June 8 to Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Speaking during the opening of the programme, Hassan Imam, Executive Director North, Fidelity Bank, said capacity building remains key for growth and development of SMEs, adding that SMEs in every part of the world are the lifewire of the economy.

“Like in every economy of the world, SMEs are the lifelines. They contribute significantly to the economy’s GDP, creation of jobs and wealth, economic prosperity, and of course, all these dovetails to economic growth and development,” he explains.

According to Imam, as one of the leading financial institutions, Fidelity is committed to ways that will make its staffs and customers do well in their respective businesses. However, he said the bank had decided to wade in to ameliorate the challenges of SMEs through capacity enhancement following findings that lack of capacity accounted for over 80 percent of the challenges facing small scale businesses.

For his part, Pascal Odibo, Chief Executive Officer, Jeff & O’Brien Africa, the facilitator and trainer, acknowledged that capacity is the best way to develop businesses and an economy that would stand the test of time.