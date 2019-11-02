He who finds a wife, has found a good thing says the holy book. For Nnamdi Okonkwo, the stylish Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, he has indeed found a treasure in his charming wife, Uche. As they say, birthdays come around once a year but golden birthday is once a century. Thus for Nnamdi, when his wife turned 50 recently, the dynamic super banker saw it as a golden opportunity to celebrate a devoted wife who has shown him support over the years. Last Saturday, the Fidelity Bank helmsman did not hold back anything as he threw a befitting, never-to-be-forgotten birthday shindig at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The party venue bustled with hundreds of quality guests including Nnamdi’s fellow bank chiefs, billionaire moguls, captains of industry, top politicians, entertainers and several well-wishers. They all came out in their finery to join in the celebration of beautiful and fair-skinned Uche who moved around with joy and grace as she hugged and shook the hands of guests. Nnamdi brought to bear on his wife’s glamorous golden birthday party, his consummate social and organisational skills. Amidst quality music, variety of gourmet foods, canapés and various expensive choice drinks, Uche and her caring husband personally ensured that everybody had a taste of their unique hospitality. The party lasted late into the night but at no time did the guests run out of quality drinks. Nnamdi seized the moment to serenade his beautiful wife on stage with a beautiful song. The bank chief’s show of love drew his wife close to tears as she never envisaged such rare display of love from her heartthrob.

It was learnt that Uche means the world to her husband not just because she is the mother of his children, but because among other things, for keeping the home-front peaceful while he is out there building one of Nigeria’s more formidable financial institutions.