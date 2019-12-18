Thirteen customers of Fidelity Bank Plc were rewarded with N19 million for their faithfulness and commitment to servicing their accounts.

The winners emerged from the second monthly/first bi-monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo, Season 4, which held at the bank’s regional office in Abuja.

There were three categories of winners in the value range of N3m, N2m and N1m, along with 18 consolation prizes of television sets, generators and refrigerators. The Lagos office had the highest amount of N6m in total, followed by the North West region with a total of N4m, while Abuja Region had N3m cumulative amount. The South East, South South and South West had N2m each.

The N2m prize winner, Chika Perpetua Maduike, said the money would make this year’s Christmas a special one for her. “I will advertise Fidelity Bank to everyone and tell them the bank is number one in Nigeria. Fidelity Bank, God bless you and take you to the next level, in Jesus name,” she prayed.

Another winner, Olawale Abdulgafar, who won N1m, commended the bank for giving back to the customers. He further stressed: “I am here now and I have seen it is real and I am very happy because this Christmas will be joyous for me. I want to thank Fidelity Bank for keeping their words”.

Speaking prior to the event, Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director/CEO of the bank, said lucky customers of the bank will cart away N120m at the end of the promo in April 2020, preceding the N15m won during the first draw in Ibadan and N19m in Abuja, bringing the total to N34m after the second draw. Okonkwo, who was represented by the Regional bank head, North West 1, Mannir Ringim, said the promo, which started in October 2019, was part of its efforts at deepening the Financial Inclusion strategy of the government and ensure more people are financially included.

“As we speak, over 50m Nigerians are financially excluded, which represents about 45 percent of our population and we in Fidelity Bank want to bridge this gap and also encourage more people to embrace savings culture,” the CEO said.

Explaining how people can qualify for the draw, Mrs. Janet Nnabuko, head of savings, said existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000. She further disclosed that to qualify for the star prize of N3m one needs to build his account to N50,000 while aspiring for the Grand prize of N10m, one only has to grow his account to N200,000.

Aimart International unwraps new brand identity, rewards customers

Aimart International consolidated has unveiled its new brand identity, themed the Enclav, which represents the coming together of its various subsidiarie, Aimart Realtors, Logistics and Foundation. The company also rewarded customers with a Toyota Camry car and other household items after the draws for the special season’s promotion organized by its real estate arm.

The company, which has promised to refresh its business operations across the value chain and focus on adding real time value to the customers, also hinted that lots of new ideas and directions will be revealed in the first quarter of the new year.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, managing director, revealed that the new brand identity connotes freshness of ideas and explains the authencity and increased sharpness of the company’s focus to offer and promote a business that is not just for profit making, but supports general growth and development in Nigeria.

Iluyomade, while explaining the essence of the new logo, said that the enclave image represents simplicity, transparency, stability, trustworthiness, reliability and illustrates the company’s vision of interminable innovative ideas across the group. He also assured teeming and potential customers that the company has not changed its commitment to total quality but is undergoing refinement to give added satisfaction to consumers.

The real estate arm of the business started a special season’ promotion about two months ago with the aim of offering plots of land across various estates at discounted prices as well as reward customers for patronage as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Customers that made initial deposit of N250,000, N150,000 and N50,000, respectively were drawn for brand new Toyota Camry, deep freezer, generator and other items, including bags of rice, cooking oil and live turkey.

In the draws that had hundreds of customers, Mr. Taiwo Oyeniyi went home with the car, while Mr. Osawe Ojie won the generator. Mrs. Oluwakemi Ojie emerged winner for the freezer.

An elated Taiwo, explained that he had bought land from the company, but decided to take part in the promotion. He noted that Aimart International was a trustworthy company that had always kept to their promises. He urged Nigerians to patronize the organization.

Ojie commended Aimart for giving Nigerians the hope of owning a home without hitches and thanked the company for the special gift to celebrate the season.

Since its establishment, Aimart International’s Realtor business has successfully provided client oriented solutions and real estate portfolios that offer optimized shelters for both individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

Nigerian media challenged on migration reporting

Media professionals in Nigeria have been urged to expand their interest, capacity and coverage of migration, which has become a global development issue, with Nigeria at the epicentre.

This was the resounding charge at a one-day migration workshop organised by The Migrant Project in Lagos on Thursday for radio, TV, print and online journalists with the theme “Media & migration: Telling stories that count.”

Speaking on the imperatives of robust migration reporting and mainstreaming, media career development specialist, Lekan Otufodunrin, stressed that: “Based on a 2017 report, 258 million of the world’s population do not live in their countries of origin. Many Nigerians are risking their lives by attempting to migrate irregularly to Europe via Libya, dreaming of success. Indeed, nine in 10 Nigerian potential migrants expect to find a job within four months once in Europe. In reality, irregular migration from Nigeria to Europe is a risky choice.”

Otufodunrin challenged journalists and bloggers to pay attention to new realities that interest media consumers. He encouraged the dissemination of information on local and global migration trends and alternatives that can help the public make informed migration decisions.

Journalists need to understand the factors influencing migration, processes and policies, and institutions involved, said Dr. Qasim Akinreti, deputy director, digital media, Voice of Nigeria, while speaking on migration reporting guidelines.

He urged journalists to present holistic narratives on migration based on facts and not biases. Akinreti also challenged the participants to adopt multimedia tools and investigative techniques in reporting migration issues.

According to the media lead, The Migrant Project, Tayo Elegbede, migration was a socio-economic and political issue that required multilateral collaboration in Nigeria and globally.

“Access to information is critical to checking migration anomalies; that is why we have organised this workshop. It aims to enhance media capacity and coverage on migration, especially, irregular migration so the media can authoritatively inform the public on these issues,” said Elegbede.

The Migrant Project is a social initiative that provides free and reliable information about the risks and realities of irregular migration, safe and legal alternatives to irregular migration as well as relevant migration news and policy updates.