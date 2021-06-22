By Chinelo Obogo

Fidelity Bank Nigeria has commended the financial discipline of Nigeria’s major airline, Air Peace and restated its commitment to continue to partner and collaborate with West Africa’s largest carrier.

Speaking during the ceremony to mark the arrival of Air Peace’s third Embraer 195-E2 on Thursday in Abuja, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said when the airline disclosed its plans to buy 13 brand new aircraft from Embraer, she thought it was a joke, knowing how much aircraft could cost, but the bank worked with the airline to actualise that objective.

Onyeali-Ikpe said since Air Peace started doing business with the bank seven years ago, the airline has exhibited high fiscal discipline and prudence that has prompted the bank to go with the domestic carrier as far as it wants to go.

She assured that the bank would continue to collaborate with the airline and would work with it all the way, adding that the bank was very happy with the airline’s successes.

“It is a major success for a local player to have the level of financial discipline that this company has. So I commend you, and we will work with you all the way to any level that you want. I also want to thank the staff of Air Peace and celebrate with Mr. Allen Onyeama; he is the strength behind all of these.

“We are here today to welcome the third aircraft. We have collaborated with Air Peace for so long and I can tell you that with determination and commitment, the vision and purpose that there is nothing you cannot surmount,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah acknowledged that it is not easy to do business in Nigeria today, especially in the aviation industry, remarking that many airline operators are discouraged from buying new planes because of the huge costs.

He however commended Allen Onyema for being an astute businessman and the only operator still bringing in new aircraft.

He said the South East zone would continue to give support to Air Peace because it is representing the Nigerian flag.

Ubah said he is currently in talks with the Turkish Ambassador on the possibility of Air Peace exploring the Turkish airspace, adding that this would be another plus for the Nigerian carrier.

He assured that the country will continue to make laws that will enable local airlines to operate smoothly in the country.