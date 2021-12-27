Fidelity Bank has again reiterated its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers by rewarding winners in it’s Get Alert in Millions Season 5 (GAIM 5) campaign. At prize presentation ceremonies at the bank’s head office in Lagos and several branches across the country, the bank formally rewarded the 10 lucky customers who emerged winners in the December 2021 monthly draw with the sum of N1 million each.

Presenting the cheques to the lucky customers at the head office, Dr. Ken Opara, the promo Chairman and Executive Director in charge of the Lagos and South West Directorate took his time to educate winners on the importance of sustaining wealth.

He said, “A million Naira can be either big or small, depending on how well or poor it is put to use. As a proud SME bank, we are fortunate to be a part of the growth journeys of several businesses which started with a token and it’s a delight to see how prosperous they have become. We encourage all the lucky winners to be prudent with the spending, invest in their businesses and they will be on their way to financial prosperity”.

“As a bank, we are unwavering in our commitment to enhancing the welfare of our customers. We support our customers in becoming and remaining millionaires. This is very important to us, and I might say that we have competent people here and at various locations to guide you,” he added.

Receiving his cheque with utmost delight, Chikwem Isaac, one of the lucky winners, expressed his delight and plans to expand his business.