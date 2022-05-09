By Chinwendu Obienyi

In its bid to keep helping Nigerians to develop a healthy savings habit, Fidelity Bank at the weekend, rewarded 10 customers across the country with N10 million in its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM Season 5) promo.

The fifth monthly draw of the campaign which was witnessed by representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Organisation, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority in Lagos, saw Emmanuel Egwu, Faruq Jimoh and Ezeoma Christiana win N1 million each.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking to Daily Sun, the winners expressed their excitement while thanking the bank for being consistent and supportive in its bid to keep helping Nigerians to save more. Ezeoma Christiana said, “I am so happy that I am N1 million richer today. It still feels like a dream because when I got the call from the bank, I felt it was just a scam but today I have seen the alert on my phone and I want to say I am grateful to God and of course the bank.

Faruq Jimoh, a customer from the Orile Coker branch in Lagos, said, “I used to feel that getting this type of money would come when I am at least 35 years old but today I am 19 years old and I am a millionaire. I am urging youths to increase their savings in the bank just as I did. Earlier in his opening remark, the Promo, Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ken Opara, said the objective of the promo was help customers develop a healthy savings habit and support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’S goal of attaining a 95 per cent rate of financial inclusion for Nigerians by 2024.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Dr Opara who was represented by the Divisional Head, Partnership and Ecosystem at the bank, Osaigbovo Omoregbe, said the bank has achieved the goals and is clearly seeing the impact the campaign has had since the promo started.

According to him, several of the bank’s customers have increased their working capital, purchased much needed equipment and are furthering their education all from their GAIM 5 prizes.

He also revealed that of the N125 million earmarked for rewards in the promo, the bank has already given out a total of N62 million while adding that N63 million will be given away before the campaign draws to a close in another two months.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Congratulating the winners, Dr Opara said, “N1 million is a lot of money and I am urging them to put their winnings to good use. As a bank, we have taken it upon ourselves to provide advisory for our winners on how best to utilize their money so it can yield bountiful rewards for them. I would also encourage people who are yet to participate to visit any Fidelity Bank branch to open a savings account and also for those who are yet to win, to keep saving.”