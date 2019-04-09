THE N2 million and N1 million winners from Lagos zone at the ongoing Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Promo Season 3, Mr. Chiedozie Ifeanyi Luke and Miss Chima Esther Chinyere, respectively were full of praises when they last week in Lagos presented with their wins.

Aside the duo, Mr Kingsley Nkwocha, who won generating set, equally got his consolation prize as the Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said GAIM would produce 17 more million- aires and many consolation prize winners before the promo closes in the middle of the year.

Okonkwo, who stated this at the fifth monthly prize presentation in Lagos, said the promo had produced a total of 60 millionaires, while N31 million is still up for the grabs, including the grand prize of N10million.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu, said the bank had given out N79 million to lucky customers so far.

The series of savings promo conducted over 11-year period so far has left a positive impact on the deposit base of the bank. The Regional Bank Head for Victoria Island Region of the bank, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, who stood in for Okonkwo at the 5th draw recently, said the savings base of the bank has grown by leaps and bounds due to the promos.

She explained that the promo is a way of expressing gratitude to the bank’s customers who have been with it all the while.

Her words: “It is a way of showing appreciation to our customers for their total commitment to the bank. What we are trying to do is to build customer loyalty and also encourage savings culture among Nigerians. The CBN has been very passionate about financial inclusion among the Nigerian populace. And this is Fidelity Bank’s way of encouraging savings culture among the citizenry.” Mrs. Iloghalu stated that the bank has transformed the lives of the winners as well as account opening processes of the bank to make it easy and simple for prospective customers.