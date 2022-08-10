By Adewale Banjo

Njikota Igbo Daughters (NID), has initiated discussions with Fidelity Bank for the implementation of skills and capacity development programmes for women.

Women, especially those in rural communities, the less privileged and vulnerable, such as widows, single mothers and female children, would be empowered in the partnership.

Its president, Lilian Amakor, said at the bank regional headquarters, Lagos: “The beneficiaries will be supported through sponsorship and provision of free capacity-building trainings and skill acquisition in vocations like tailoring, fashion design, beauty and make-up, hat making, and tie and dye.

“Women-owners of small businesses will also receive grants and other financial support to boost and expand their businesses, in addition to providing mentoring for the categories of beneficiaries.

“Fidelity Bank is women-friendly with the appointment of a female Managing Director, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and creation of banking products tailored towards women and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“NID is the umbrella association of Igbo daughters at home and in the Diaspora with the key objectives of promoting the harmonisation, unity and empowerment of women from Igbo-speaking states and communities in Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers for increased relevance in nation-building and sustainable development.

“It has membership of about 20,000 worldwide and 5,000 in Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos states. One of its objectives is to emerge as a women-based movement to unite and empower Igbo daughters to make a better nation where the voices and strength of Igbo daughters will be heard, felt and be relevant in the affairs of our nation Nigeria.

“We seek emerge as champion of overall empowerment and development of Igbo women/girls; provide training and development for rural women, especially widows and the less-privileged single mothers.

“NID provides a platform for networking and collaboration with other ethnic women groups and organisations (local and international) for sustainable women development and empowerment. We also seek to canvass for increased opportunities for Igbo and other ethnic women groups for professional and overall personal development of women in general.

“Lagos chapter was created in 2021. One of the recent projects undertaken by the association was the award of scholarships to some indigent students.”

Bank’s Group Head, Small and Medium Enterprises, Esther Obiekwe, said: “We are a bank that is particular about women. We have a product created for women. We also have a good community of women at Fidelity Bank.

“We would be glad to hear from you to know more about the association; some of the things you have done and doing to support women, and your expectations from the bank.

“At Fidelity Bank, we recognise the important role women play in nation-building and the value of their contributions to both the economic development of the nation and the well-being of the families. We are happy at what your association is doing by advocating increased inclusion for more women.”