AS part of corporate realignment and repositioning for the next growth phase, the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has elevated three General Managers as Executive Directors. The board, which met in Lagos recently, approved the appointments of Gbolahan Joshua as Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer; Obaro Odeghe, Executive Director, Corporate Bank and Hassan Imam, Executive Director, Northern Directorate, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement from the bank explains that “Gbolahan will have executive responsibilities for operations, technology, digital banking, investor relations, strategy and business transformation. Obaro, on his part, will oversee all the bank’s corporate banking business, covering energy, power, manufacturing, telecoms, fast moving consumer goods, construction and real estate. Hassan will supervise all commercial, SME, consumer and public sec- tor businesses of Fidelity Bank in the North Directorate, comprising 18 states and Abuja.

“The elevation of the three erstwhile General Managers to Executive Director positions is consistent with the bank’s new succession strategy of grooming leaders from within. “Over the years, we have worked assiduously at proactively preparing our people and growing the talent and leadership pool in the bank so that when opportunities arise, we do not always have to look outside.