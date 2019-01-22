Omodele Adigun

As its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 3 enters third month, Fidelity Bank Plc last Tuesday doled out N16 million to reward 13 customers who emerged cash prize winners just as 18 others got consolation prizes.

Speaking at the occasion, its Executive Director in charge of Products & Shared Services, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, praised the customers and other stakeholders for their immense contribution so far to the growth and development of the bank.

He explained that N50 million has been given out so far to those who won cash prizes since October 2018 when the Season 3 commenced, in addition to 54 consolation prizes, N2.67 million worth of air time to 1,964 customers who opened the first 100 accounts weekly.

Mrs. Ugochukwu assured both potential and existing customers of the bank that they have chances to join the league of winners as there is N60 million to be won in the promo.

The Manager in charge of the saving, Mrs. Janet Nnabiko, announced that the bank is warming up to launch another digital channel next month.

Among the cash prize winners at the 3rd draw were Umaru Gagi Umaru, Abdurahman Yusuf and Chioma Patience Chinda, who won N2 million each from the North, South West and South South regions respectively.