The Fidelity Bank Plc says it has disbursed over N2.6 billion to customers as reward for their loyalty in the last four years.

Richard Madiebo, Head, Divisional Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank, made the disclosure while presenting cheques to three beneficiaries of the reward from Kogi on Wednesday at the Lokoja International Market.

Madiebo, who was represented by Mrs Ugonnaya Okoro, Product Manager, Consumer Finance , Fidelity Bank, said about 6,323 out of its over four million customers had so far been rewarded under the Fidelity Savings Loyalty Scheme.

He said the bank valued and appreciated the customers who patronised its services across its business offices and various digital banking channels.

“We have to thank and appreciate them for doing business with us all these years.

“In Kogi State today, we have rewarded three customers; two beneficiaries of N500,000 and one with N150,000.

“We do this periodically; we can’t reward all the customers at the same time.

“So, what we do is, every month, we pull out customers and we move around wherever they are, we gather them at a central place and reward them,”, Madiebo said.

According to Okoro, a customer must maintain a Children’s Savings Account and the Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme with a minimum of N5,000 and N20,000 monthly savings to qualify for the draw.

“I am sure what we have done here today is enough evidence for them to know that Fidelity is not just like any other bank.

“Our slogan says it all: “Fidelity, we keep to our word. Whatever we say, we do”, she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three customers rewarded in Kogi include Aisha Ganiyu and Francis Babatunde Obansa with N500,000 each for maintaining the Fidelity Personal Savings Account Scheme.

A primary two pupil, Ojochegbe Trust Edoka, was also rewarded with N150,000 for a Children’s Savings Account opened for him by his parents.

Speaking with NAN, Ganiyu said: “I never expected it anyway.

“I was out on that fateful day when they called said that I won N500,000 and I said, please leave me oo. How will I win N500,000 just like that.

“They now said that I should come to the branch office and of course, I refused to go there; but several intermittent calls made me to go.

“I give God Almighty the glory and I pray that Fidelity Bank will grow from strength to strength,’’ she said.

For Ojochegbe, he was thankful to his parents saying: “I thank my mother and father for opening an account for me with Fidelity Bank.

“I also advise other parents to do the same for their children,’’ he said.(NAN)