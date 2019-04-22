Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Fidelity Bank Plc has rewarded four of its customers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, with cash rewards totalling N1.65 million. While three customers got N500,000 each, a kid account holder got N150,000.

The winners emerged during a recent loyalty draw organised by the bank for its global community called Get Alert in Millions (GAM 3).

The beneficiaries are Esther Etu Otuu, FUNAI-FAG Multipurpose Corporative Society Limited, Ezzama South CSDP Account, and Onwukike Emmanuel Uchenna, a child operating Sweeter Account who got N150,000.

Speaking at Abakpa Market, Abakaliki, where the customers were presented with their awards, the bank’s Head of Marketing in Abakaliki branch, Mrs. Stella Ekemezie, said the draw was basically to reward their loyal customers and to encourage both the exist- ing and prospective ones to save.

“We are here today to reward our loyal savings customers that won what we call Fidelity Loyalty Savings Scheme. It is also to prove to our customers out there that Fidelity Bank has a way of saying ‘thank you’ to its customers.

“This one, the selection was done by the system. It is National Lottery Commission (NLC) that monitors it so that it will be transparent. It was done globally and winners emerged from different locations. For Abakaliki, we are here to present to the people that won,” she said. Ekemezie, who stood in for the Branch Leader of the bank, Mr. Chinedu Oha, said the reward was initiated by the bank to encourage people to save for the future. She said: “The essence of that is to en- courage people out there to save. In our country, a lot of people don’t have this culture of saving. They don’t believe in saving. So, Fidelity came up with this loyalty strategy to encourage people to save. “Save for the unknown; save for the future. You know that there is a way something unforeseen would come up, you will just go to that your savings account and get something,” she stated.