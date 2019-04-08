Okey Sampson, Aba

Fidelity Bank Plc says it has spent over N2.6bn to reward more than 6,323 customers in the past four years through its Savings Loyalty Scheme (SLS) which are for EPSS and SWEETA account holders.

Disclosing this at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia state during ceremony marking the handing over of cheques to beneficiaries of the scheme in the city, Mr. Johnson Akaolisah, of the Retail department of Fidelity Bank said the scheme is a game of turn which every customer of the bank was qualified to win.

Akaolisah informed that the scheme which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was aimed at rewarding the bank’s customers who have been loyal over the years.

“We reward one in every 50 customers through random selection from our headquarters, but for this one, we are going to do the selection in the market (Ariaria).

“For monthly draws, a customer will top his account balance with N10, 000 which qualifies him to win N1m, while for the N3m category, a customer has to top his account balance with N20, 000. Those aiming to win N10m must have to top their account with N200, 000 every month”, he said.

He urged residents of the city to endeavour to open account with Fidelity Bank which he said was out to help them grow their businesses.

Chief Lucky Akubueze, Chairman of Ariaria International Market Traders’ Association described Fidelity Bank as one that has remained partners in progress with the traders.

He said the reward scheme of the bank was not fraudulent and called on traders to always patronize Fidelity Bank which he state will help make their businesses grow.

Mrs. Kelechi Umoh whose six year son, Abraham Ofonime Umoh won N150, 000 under the SWEETA (children account) category, described the scheme as wonderful.

She sees Fidelity as trustworthy bank and called on people to bank with it.