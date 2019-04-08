Okey Sampson, Aba

Fidelity Bank Plc has spent over N2.6 billion to reward more than 6,323 customers in the past four years through its Savings Loyalty Scheme (SLS), which are for EPSS and SWEETA account holders.

Johnson Akaolisah of the retail department of the bank, who made the disclosure at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, during a ceremony marking the handing over of cheques to beneficiaries of the scheme in the city, said the scheme is a game of turn, which every customer of the bank is qualified to win.

Akaolisah informed that the scheme, which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is aimed at rewarding the bank’s customers, who have been loyal over the years.

“We reward one in every 50 customers through random selection from our headquarters, but for this one, we are going to do the selection in the market (Ariaria).

“For monthly draws, a customer will top his account balance with N10, 000, which qualifies him to win N1million, while for the N3 million category, a customer has to top his account balance with N20, 000. Those aiming to win N10 million must have to top their account with N200, 000 every month,” he said.