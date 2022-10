In continuation of its bid to help Nigerian businesses compete favourably in international markets, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC).

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 15 and Wednesday, 16 November 2022 in London, United Kingdom, FITCC will host leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and fintech sectors in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the wider European market, to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitate integrations to global supply-chain networks via partnerships, co-creation oppourtunities and foreign direct investments.

In a chat with journalists on the initiative, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe stated, “FITCC is the next step in a series of activities we organised over the years to promote exportation in Nigeria. As a Bank, we started out by investing heavily in growing local capacity and providing funding options for exporters. Over the years, we have remained committed to promoting non-oil exports from Nigeria, and through the FITCC, we are opening new opportunities in the international markets for Nigerian exporters and contributing positively to the growth of our economy.

Leveraging this platform, we will connect local businesses to importers and investors in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

Besides product exhibitions, FITCC will feature keynotes/plenaries, syndicate rooms for closed-door engagements with industry leaders, deal/meeting rooms, art exhibitions, themed theatrical performances, networking cocktails and side fashion shows.

“Beyond our contributions in the non-oil export sector, the creative sector remains a key focus for us to help drive economic growth. Whether through music, art, tech, fashion or food, we are shifting the narrative in the global community and to help the sector, we would be showcasing the best brands in these sectors alongside our commodity exports. We, therefore, invite as many of them as can join us to come along to FITCC to explore partnership, expansion, market diversification and investment opportunities,”explained Onyeali-Ikpe.

Interested businesses and participants are encouraged to register for the conference at www.fidelitybank.ng/fitcc. Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over seven million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognised as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME and Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.