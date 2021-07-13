Customers of Fidelity Bank Plc now have another reason to smile after the bank recently introduced a dedicated financial service designed to cater to the needs of salary earners and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The newly launched financial service known as the “Pay Yourself digital service”, is set to provide customers with increased convenience in accessing their salaries.

Explaining how the service works, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, the “Pay Yourself” digital service puts customers in charge of their finances by letting them determine when they want to get paid, between midnight on their official payday and the last day of the month, by simply dialing a dedicated USSD code on their mobile phones.

She noted that with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions highlighting the unsustainable nature of the over-the-counter banking system, digital transformation has become very imperative for financial institutions globally to remain competitive.

According to her, the introduction of the newly launched digital service is one of the fruits of the digital transformation initiative the bank has embarked on several years ago primarily to improve operational efficiency and expand its market share.

“We are pleased that this exercise is providing innovative products that are deepening our customer experience and are therefore happy to be sharing the product with our customers following a successful eleven months pilot by staff of Fidelity Bank,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.

